City celebrates Saraswati Puja with enthusiasm

Saraswati Puja, the festival to revere the Goddess of learning, music and art was celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour in the city on Wednesday.

Dressed in yellow, the children lined up to offer prayer to the goddess and place their notebooks and stationery near the idol for blessing. This year, schools in the city came up with creative ideas to make the festival all about learning and education. Space exploration, education evolution and environment were popular themes for the day.









The auspicious day of ‘Vasant Panchami,’ which also marks the advent of spring season, signifies that knowledge is supreme and prevails over ignorance. A private school in Kasba decorated the school with flowers and decorative items with students and staff wearing traditional attires. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished everyone for Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami by greeting all on social media platform, X. The Bengali celebrities painted the town yellow on Wednesday as they celebrated Saraswati Puja with full gusto. It was also Valentine’s Day, which doubled up the celebration for the Tolly celebs. Popular director and TMC MLA, Raj Chakraborty, along with his actress-wife Subhashree, upheld the tradition by organising Saraswati Puja at their office.









Their son, Yuvaan, also offered anjali. In fact, it was a starry gathering at Raj’s office with actors Abir Chatterjee, Soumitrisha Kundu and Adrit Roy in attendance. Meanwhile, Tollywood actress Koel Mallick, accompanied by her son Kabir and husband-producer Nispal Singh, offered anjali to the goddess of knowledge and arts at their ancestral home.













Actor-TMC MP Dev’s production house has made Saraswati Puja a customary affair. The actor-producer performed the puja, seeking blessings for his upcoming productions, which include ‘Khadaan’, ‘Tekka’, and ‘Binodini’. Actress Rituparna Sengupta offered anjali at her Lake Gardens’ home, while Indrani Dutta celebrated Saraswati Puja at her dance school, joined by her daughter Rajnandini.

“Saraswati Puja always brings back memories of my school days when we wore yellow sarees and joined in joyful festivities,” said ‘Praktan’ actress Aparajita Auddy.

Newly-married Tollywood couple Saurav Das and Darshana, meanwhile, celebrated both Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja.