City celebrates Netaji’s birth anniversary with enthusiasm

Kolkata: The 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed with great enthusiasm in Kolkata and its neighbourhood on Tuesday.



Netaji’s statue at Maidan was garlanded by leaders of all political parties. The birth anniversary was observed in all 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Students from different schools took part in rallies holding posters of Netaji. Patriotic songs were played from early Tuesday morning in every corner. The occasion was observed in areas under Municipal Corporations and municipalities as well. The National Flag of India was hoisted and seminars and workshops were held on Netaji’s relevance in today’s world. A day-long programme was held at Kodali in South 24-Parganas, the ancestral village of Netaji.

Hundreds of people visited Netaji Bhavan on Elgin Road from where he escaped in disguise on January 26, 1941. He reached Germany via Kabul and had left Kolkata in Wanderer, a German vehicle driven by his nephew Sisir Bose. The car is on display on the portico of the house.

The 127th birth anniversary of Netaji was observed by Metro Railways as ‘Parakram Divas’. Metro staff paid their tribute and respect to this ‘Great Son of Mother India’ on his birth anniversary. According to a press statement, two programmes were organised at Netaji and Shyambazar Metro stations to fondly remember the life and works of Subhas Chandra Bose. Station staff of these two stations paid floral tribute to this great leader and fondly remembered his efforts to liberate India from British rules. Metro users also paid floral tribute to Netaji. At Netaji Bhavan Metro station, the permanent exhibition on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was also beautifully decorated with garlands and lights where station staff and Metro commuters paid their homage to mark the day, reads the press statement. City’s tourist places witnessed a huge footfall on Tuesday. The city dwellers soaked in the spirit of a holiday and thronged at various places. Alipore Zoo is one of the places that registered a huge footfall. According to sources the zoo registered a

footfall of 25,000 on Netaji’s 127th birth anniversary.