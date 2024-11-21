City Briefs

State to reintroduce ‘Holistic Progress Report Card’

Kolkata: The state School Education department is set to reintroduce the ‘Holistic Progress Report Card’ for students in classes I to VIII from the 2025 academic year. To prepare for this rollout, an online orientation programme will be organised for all Secondary and Primary District Inspectors of Schools (DIs). The orientation will take place in two batches: the first on November 21 for 15 districts and the second on November 22 for 10 districts. Along with the DIs, Sub-Divisional Additional District Inspectors of Schools (Secondary), Assistant Inspectors of Schools (Secondary) and all Circle-level Sub-Inspectors of Schools are expected to participate in the programme.

School Edu dept transfers 33 govt school teachers

Kolkata: The state School Education Department transferred 33 assistant masters, assistant mistresses, and drawing masters of government schools on Tuesday. Many teachers were transferred between government schools, including some from New Integrated Government Schools (NIGS), set up under the Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) scheme. The West Bengal Government School Teachers’ Association (WBGSTA) has requested the withdrawal of the transfer order.