City Briefs

Bidhuri gives up Assembly membership after becoming Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the Assembly in the wake of his election from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Bidhuri submitted his resignation letters of MLA from Badarpur and Leader of Opposition to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The notification for the new Lok Sabha was issued on June 6. According to the rules, one must resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha seat within 14 days of this notification. “In accordance with this, Bidhuri submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly,” said a statement from his office.

senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar appointed MCD commissioner

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as MCD commissioner. Kumar will succeed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the Union women and child development ministry as additional secretary in March. Kumar is currently serving as the Delhi divisional commissioner and the additional chief secretary (home) in the Delhi government. He was the first special officer of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “I am directed to say that with approval from the competent authority, it is decided to appoint Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT), 1992, as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with immediate effect,” according to a home ministry order to the Raj Niwas. Kumar is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Commuters face inconvenience due to delayed ops on Metro’s Yellow Line

New Delhi: The commuters on Tuesday faced inconvenience due to delayed operations on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, officials said. The line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli in Delhi. “Delay in services from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC said in a post on X.