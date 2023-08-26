City boy involved in Chandrayaan-3 to work for ISRO’s mission to the Sun

Kolkata: Subhradip Ghosh, the Kolkata boy who was one of the scientists directly involved with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, starting from take-off to landing, has now been given responsibilities for ISRO’s mission to the Sun.



Ghosh, speaking to

Millennium Post from Sriharikota, shared his Chandrayaan experience. He said he was involved in more than 15 missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. He recalled the last 15 minutes of the landing as the “15 minutes of terror”.

Subhradip shared: “It comprised multiple phases like rough braking, attitude hold, fine braking, and terminal descent. The excitement and tension were to the fullest. All our 4-year-long hard work came down to the final 15 minutes. We were anxious and nervous. But we were confident enough. When it finally landed, a sense of contentment prevailed. But I could only speak and get back into my senses after a couple of minutes, as awestruck as I was.”

He had invited his parents to watch the historic event from Sriharikota, ISRO. “The last moments were full of anxiety and intimidation. Because already we failed after coming too close. So this time that feeling was running in my head. But finally, when the touchdown velocity became zero and also the Lander landed on the moon safely, we got back our breath,” Subhradip said, adding he is grateful to the entire nation and the Department of Space for providing a budget for Chandrayaan-3 after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.

Ghosh has now been given responsibilities for ISRO’s mission to Sun. ‘Aditya L1’ will commence its journey towards the Sun in the first week of September this year.

A student of Patha Bhavan school who completed his B.Tech from Heritage College and M.Tech from IIT Guwahati in 2017, Ghosh joined ISRO in 2019, and has now been promoted to ‘Scientist SD’.

His brilliance also finds evidence in the fact that during his IIT days, he made a medical device that could detect diabetes from a human teardrop.