City-based doc’s body question price hike of med

Kolkata: City based doctors and their several organisations not only expressed shock over the price hike of essential drugs but also raised questions on the role of the Central government

in this regard.

Many have, however, raised questions if the price hike has anything to do with the electoral bonds. Reports were earlier published saying that 32 per cent of those businessmen who had financially helped the political parties were medicine manufacturing companies. Several doctors’ organisations, including the Medical Service Centre, Service Doctors Forum strongly condemned the move. They also demanded a rollback unless it will create a huge burden on the people belonging to economically weaker sections, these organisations pointed out.

SUCI (Communist) has called for a civil disobedience movement across Bengal on Thursday in protest against price rise, with special focus on the recent hike in 748 essential medicines prices by Centre.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced an increase in the prices of over 900 essential drugs, up to 1.74 per cent, from April 1. The list includes medicines for critical infections, heart diseases and diabetes.