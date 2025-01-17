City-based CSIR-CGRI supplying spl glass to ISRO

Kolkata: CSIR-Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) has developed five varieties of high quality optical glass and is supplying the same to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for assisting its space mission.

“ISRO requires high quality optical glass which they import from Germany. Since Germany had the monopoly, it used to charge a lot. Hence, considering ISRO’s good space mission, the union government gave a mandate to us to develop high quality optical glass for supply. We have been awarded a big project worth Rs 20 crore and consequently set up a plant. We have developed five optical glass varieties and started supplying to ISRO as per their demand,” said Atiar Rahaman Molla, senior principal scientist, Speciality Glass Division of Jadavpur based CGCRI.

CSIR-CGCRI is hosting the 27th International Congress on Glass (ICG) from January 20 to 24 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The previous ICG was hosted only in 1986. The Congress will host over 550 delegates, including 150 international participants from 20 countries.