City-based co. plans to invest Rs 6500 cr over next 3 yrs

Kolkata: A Kolkata based company Jupiter International, a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic solar cells and provider of solar power solutions, has decided to invest Rs 6500 crore over the next three years.

According to a shared statement, the investment will bolster Jupiter’s position in the solar sector by significantly expanding its capacity across wafer production, solar cell manufacturing and module assembly. With planned capacities of 3 GW for wafers, 9.4 GW for cells and 6 GW for modules, the company aims to meet the growing market demand with cutting-edge, reliable solar solutions. It aims to become a fully integrated solar manufacturer with complete control over its value chain.

Additionally, the company aims to establish a robust and seamless supply chain that spans every stage of solar manufacturing. This integration ensures enhanced control over quality standards, improved operational efficiency, optimized costs and further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver reliable, high-performance solar solutions to meet growing market demands. “At Jupiter, we are not just building capacity; we are redefining what it means to be a leader in solar manufacturing. The investment reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the renewable energy transition.

We are well positioned to not only meet the surging demand but also to lead the market in both innovation and growth,” said Alok Garodia, managing director, Jupiter International. The company is also laying emphasis on technological leadership through significant investments in research and development along with advanced manufacturing techniques. It aims to develop solutions that not only will improve the performance and durability of its solar products but also address the evolving needs of a dynamic market.