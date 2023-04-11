City-based classical dance troupe to perform in Australia

KOLKATA: For the first time, the Kolkata-based troupe ‘Udok Performing Arts’ will be conducting its ‘Margam’ dance performance in four cities of Australia.



Debashish Kumar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, who has been a known face for promoting art and culture in the city, said that he has personally seen several of the performances by the troupe.

“It is for the first time they will be performing in Australia and it is a matter of great pride for Bengal and India as a whole. Classical song and dance are the pride of this country. These artistes, who will be taking our Indian art and culture abroad, will be representing us as cultural ambassadors.”

The performance will take place from April 25 to May 20 in four cities in Australia, including Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane.

Eminent danseuse Alokananda Roy, who was also present during the press interaction pertaining to the event, said she is greatly moved by the efforts put forward by the troupe which has through its years of hard work finally managed to represent the state abroad.

Actress and classical dancer Jaya Seal said that Margam is like family to her and it wasn’t easy for the troupe to take the event outside the country.