City auto association calls for indefinite strike

Siliguri: Darjeeling District NJP Fulbari Maxi Cab (City Auto) Owners Association (Central Committee), an organisation of city auto drivers and owners, has called for an indefinite strike from June 18, protesting against the plying of Totos (e-rickshaws) on the highways of Siliguri.



Members of the organisation announced this at a news conference at the Siliguri Journalist Club on Friday afternoon. They will also stage a silent sit-in protest at Mahatma Gandhi More in Siliguri on June 18.

Ujjal Kanti Ghosh, the Secretary of the association said: “As per the orders of the High Court, no Totos can ply on highways but now large numbers of Totos are plying everywhere in the city, including state and national highways, which has resulted in huge losses for us.”

He added: “We have raised complaints with the administrative and police officials on several occasions but hardly any action has been taken against the movement of Totos. Therefore, we have decided to go on strike until the administration takes steps to control the movement of Totos.” Initially, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) had given registration to 3,800 Totos. However, the number has crossed approximately 10,000 now. Meanwhile, the number of city autos has decreased, as auto owners have to purchase new maxi cabs to replace the old ones as per the directives of the transport department. Currently, around 1200 registered maxi cabs ply in Siliguri. The city auto drivers also complain that the frequent traffic jams on the roads of Siliguri are owing to Totos,

They have already informed the district magistrate of the Darjeeling district, the BDO of Matigara, the DCP (traffic), the RTO, and other officials about this strike.