Citizenship case: Assam Tribunal summons Bengal Panchayat Pradhan

Cooch Behar: A Foreigners Tribunal Court in Nalbari, Assam has issued a summon to the elected Pradhan of Hazrahat-II Gram Panchayat (GP) under Mathabhanga Block I in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, directing him to appear within 21 days—reportedly in connection with a citizenship verification case. The move has triggered political uproar and tension in the Bhangamor area.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) sharply criticised the development, alleging a deliberate attempt by the BJP to target and intimidate Bengalis.

“How can an elected representative from Bengal be summoned by an Assam Foreign Tribunal Court as if Bengal is under Assam’s jurisdiction?” party leaders questioned.

The case dates back to 2015, when Minati Shil Sharma—a resident of Dakshin Bhangamor who married Assam’s Adhir Roy over 40 years ago—was served an NRC notice. Despite submitting documents from her parental home, errors in the spelling of her name led to complications. The Foreigners Tribunal has now summoned the Bengal Gram Panchayat Pradhan to appear on August 27 in relation to a certificate issued from the Panchayat office.

Pradhan Binama Barman said: “I have not yet received any official notice. If one arrives, we will consult with the BDO before taking further steps.” Minati’s son, Ram Pad Roy, who recently revisited the Panchayat office for verification documents, said: “I’m being harassed repeatedly over my mother’s documents. Every day I live in fear.”

TMC district president Abhijit De Bhowmik called the summons “unacceptable” and warned of an upcoming protest: “This is an assault on federal norms and Bengali identity. We will hit the streets if needed.”