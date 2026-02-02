Citizens shouldn’t feel harassed, act promptly: CP Supratim Sarkar

Kolkata: The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, after taking charge, delivered a clear message that people who approach the police for help must be treated with dignity and respect, and that their complaints must be addressed promptly.



On Saturday, Sarkar assumed charge as Kolkata Police Commissioner, succeeding Manoj Kumar Verma, who has been posted as Director of Security after Peeyush Pandey was appointed Director General of Police (DGP).

After assuming charge, Sarkar held a high-level meeting with the senior Kolkata Police officials at the Lalbazar along with the OCs of the police stations and traffic guards.

During the discussions, Sarkar stressed the need to treat citizens approaching police stations with decency and sensitivity, ensuring they do not feel harassed while seeking help. He said police personnel must not keep people waiting or turn them away citing jurisdictional issues, and added that police visibility on roads should be increased. Sarkar also cautioned officers against doing favours for anyone, even if they invoke his name. Notably, he had earlier served in the Kolkata Police for several years.

Sarkar wished to visit the police stations and traffic guards soon. After the programme, CP visited the Police Training School and the Alipore Body Guard Lines and checked the cleanliness of both places.