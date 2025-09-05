CISTA urges Commerce Ministry to support 2.5L small tea growers

Jalpaiguri: The Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations (CISTA) has urged the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to address the challenges of India’s 2.5 lakh small tea growers, who contribute more than half of the nation’s tea production.

The delegation pressed for a minimum sustainable price of Rs 35 per kilogram for green tea leaves to protect growers from distress sales. The Ministry assured that a cost study would be commissioned and a National Pricing Committee formed to ensure transparent implementation. CISTA also demanded a 100 per cent import duty on foreign teas, particularly from Kenya, Nepal and African nations, with strict FSSAI checks to safeguard the “Indian Tea” brand.

Recognition of small tea growers at par with agricultural farmers was another major point, which would give access to central welfare schemes such as PM-KISAN, PMFBY, KCC and PMKSY. Plans were also discussed for regional consultations in Assam, Bengal and South India, along with an annual National Tea Growers’ Conference.

Addressing climate-related challenges, the delegation proposed a National Tea Sustainability Mission to support organic farming, irrigation and soil health. Proposals for a Tea Grower Credit Card and branding “Small Grower India Tea” in international trade fairs were also highlighted.

The delegation met senior ministry officials in New Delhi, including Kesang Y Sherpa, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce. Neeraj Gaba, Director – Plantations, and Rajanigandha Seal Naskar, Controller of Licensing, Tea Board India, were also present.

Joint Secretary Kesang Y Sherpa said small growers are the backbone of the tea industry. “They will receive all possible support for sustainability, fair income and competitiveness” added Sherpa.

Welcoming the assurances, CISTA president Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty called the meeting a “major step forward” in securing the future of India’s small growers. “With over 53 per cent share in national tea production, STGs are the silent drivers of the Indian tea economy. We look forward to policy reforms that ensure fair prices, sustainability and global recognition,” he said.