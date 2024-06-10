CISH Malda showcases over 250 varieties of mangoes in competition

Malda: With the assistance and support from the district Horticulture department, the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) Malda showcased over 250 varieties of mangoes in an exhibition-cum-competition in its premises in Madhabnagar under English Bazar Police Station on Sunday morning. The exhibition is aimed to preserve,



promote and commercialise the mango varieties lesser known to people, especially those that are getting extinct from the orchards.

The farmers from Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia and Malda participated in the event named “Mango and Jackfruit Diversity Show” where jackfruits were also on display.

The farmers showcased these potential but lesser known varieties in front of Trilochan Mohapatra, chairman of Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV & FRA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, said: “There were mangoes in the show which have great potential in the commercial market but people are not aware of these varieties. These mangoes should be promoted. Mango varieties like Rakhalbhog, Misribhog, Pahari, Arajanma, Gobindobhog and many more have been displayed. Farmers were also informed about the new scientific techniques to rejuvenate old trees producing fewer fruits into trees growing more fruits.”

Dipak Nayak, senior scientist and in charge of CISH Malda, said: “Our aim is to bring a huge variety of the fruit to the consumers and help the farmers preserve them. We want the potential varieties to be promoted in India as well as abroad. Commercial production of these mango varieties will start. PPV and FRA officials will also help us in this initiative. We also awarded some farmers for their display of mangoes and jackfruits.”