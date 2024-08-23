CISF takes charge of RG Kar Hospital’s security

Kolkata: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the charge of security at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning.



Two companies of CISF consisting of about 150 personnel including women have been deployed for the security of R G Kar Hospital.

On Thursday morning, CISF personnel were deployed throughout the hospital. At first CISF personnel were deployed in the emergency ward. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CISF, K Pratap Singh was also present at the R G Kar hospital. CISF jawans patrolled within the hospital complex as well on Thursday. Sources mentioned that apart from the Out Patient Department (OPD), the Central agency will cover all the buildings round the clock. For the OPD, CISF personnel will reportedly cover from 8 am till 8 pm. These apart, metal detector frames will also be installed at the multiple entry points of the hospital buildings.

On Wednesday, CISF met the police and hospital authorities and did a survey following the Supreme Court order on Tuesday. The Supreme Court had questioned the police’s inability to prevent the incident of August 14 night when departments of the hospital were vandalised by a mob. The court wondered why police did not take adequate measures, knowing fully well about the nationwide protests, including the one at RG Kar Hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the CISF shall be deputed in sufficient numbers to guard the hospital as well as the hostels attached to it. On Wednesday, a team of CISF personnel and officials, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CISF, K Pratap Singh reached the hospital and visited the emergency ward that was vandalised on August 14 night. Later, CISF officials visited other places in the hospital.