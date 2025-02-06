CISF personnel found hanging inside barrack

Kolkata: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was found hanging inside the barrack at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Raghunath Pal (38) of Hirapur in Asansol of West Burdwan was posted at the NSCBI Airport.

On Wednesday morning his colleagues found Pal hanging from the ceiling of the CISF barrack in the International Cargo section.

Immediately NSCBI Airport police station was informed. Cops have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Pal reportedly was under huge debt and was suspected to have been suffering from depression.

Police are trying to find out if he was forced or compelled to take such a decision or Pal himself was suffering from depression. His social media profiles are also getting checked.