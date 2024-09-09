CISF personnel accused of murder in Asansol

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted to death by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Kulti in Asansol on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, local residents saw two youths lying injured outside of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Growth Works. Police rushed the duo to a local hospital where one of them identified as Vicky Ruidas was declared brought dead.

It is suspected that the youths trespassed into the factory premises. However, they were caught by the CISF personnel who allegedly assaulted them and later, early on Monday morning, left the youths outside of the factory.

Local residents agitated in front of the SAIL Growth Works. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Sources informed that the family members lodged a complaint at Kulti police station at night. Later, on the basis of the complaint, a FIR was registered on charge of murder.