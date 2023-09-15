CISF, locals clash in Durgapur over land encroachment issue

Kolkata: A clash broke out between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local residents of Tamla area in Durgapur, on Thursday morning, when Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) authorities were conducting a ‘Bhumi Puja’ before initiating the fencing work of the land.



On Thursday morning, DSP officials reportedly conducted a ‘Bhumi Puja’ near the Tamla Bridge. Seeing the tent set up for the Puja, local residents, who are allegedly encroaching the land, began agitating.

One of the agitators reportedly claimed that they want a written assurance they won’t be evicted.

However, the CISF personnel prevented the mob from getting close to the DSP officials and soon resorted to lathi charge to disperse the violent mob. It was alleged that CISF personnel even assaulted women.

To control the situation a large contingent of police force of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the spot. Earlier, in July, DSP had issued an eviction notice to the encroachers. Since then, the local people are demanding proper rehabilitation.