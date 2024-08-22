CISF likely to take over R G Kar Hospital security from today

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to cover the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with the hostels, senior officials of the said Central Force unit visited the hospital and took stock of the situation.



Two companies of CISF are reportedly to take charge of the R G Kar Hospital security from Thursday.

In the evening, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the CISF met the principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal.

Following the R G Kar hospital, ADG CISF reportedly went to Lalbazar to meet the Kolkata Police officials as well.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court questioned the police’s inability to prevent the incident of August 14 night when departments of the hospital were vandalised by a mob.

The court wondered why police did not take adequate measures, knowing fully well about the nationwide protests, including the one at RG Kar Hospital. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the CISF shall be deputed in sufficient numbers to guard the hospital as well as the hostels attached to it.

On Wednesday, a team of CISF personnel and officials, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CISF, K Pratap Singh reached the hospital and visited the emergency ward that was vandalised on August 14 night. Later, CISF officials visited other places in the hospital. A few Kolkata Police officials were there with the CISF.

Sources reportedly informed that CISF officials are putting more stress on the security of the main gate and the places involved with the multiple investigations.

CISF officials are mulling to start patrolling inside the hospital premises and in and around the hostels after deployment.

Also, special security posts may be set up in front of the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Medical Superintendent and Principal’s office.