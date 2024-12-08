CISF launches Internal Quality Control Unit

Siliguri: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken a step to enhance aviation security by establishing an Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) for its Aviation Security Group (ASG). The ASG is deployed across 68 airports in India, including those under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN).

Bagdogra Airport, one of the strategically important airports in North Bengal, is among the 68 airports. This initiative will enhance the security protocols at Bagdogra, ensuring compliance with international aviation security standards.

This initiative aligns with the National Civil Aviation Security Quality Programme-2024 (NCASQCP) issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft (Security) Rules-2023. The IQCU is a key component of the newly-inaugurated Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC), which was launched by Union Home minister Amit Shah on July 22, 2023. The ASCC houses advanced features such as an Incident Management Centre, Aviation Research and Data Centre and a Centralised Communication Control Centre, all designed to address contemporary security challenges.

The IQCU, led by a senior CISF officer and supported by certified Aviation Security instructors, national auditors and experienced personnel, will focus on ensuring uniformity in security practices through comprehensive training and evaluation, recommending the adoption of cutting-edge technologies based on field trials and global best practices, conducting regular inspections and audits in line with ICAO and BCAS guidelines to assess and improve security measures, regularly reviewing and updating protocols.