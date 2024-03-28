CISF Constable ‘ends life’ using service rifle at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan committed suicide by shooting himself using the service rifle at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata early on Thursday morning.



According to sources, at around 5:15 am, CISF personnel on duty at the NSCBI Airport heard a gunshot which came from the direction of gate number 5. Accordingly when CISF personnel rushed to the spot, they came to know that the firing had taken place on the watchtower.

A few CISF personnel climbed up to the watch tower and found the on-duty CISF Constable identified as Sri Vishnu (27) lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury and the INSAS rifle was found next to him.Immediately, the Constable was rushed to a private hospital at Haldirams area where he was declared brought dead.

Vishnu, a resident of Telengana, was posted at the NSCBI Airport about seven months ago. He reportedly joined the CISF in 2022. An unnatural death case has been registered at the NSCBI Airport Police Station. It is suspected that Vishnu had committed suicide owing to depression. No foul play has been suspected so far.