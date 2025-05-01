Circus returns to Balurghat after two decades reviving fond memories

BALURGHAT: For Amit Barman, a 37-year-old resident, the arrival of the circus in Balurghat brought back a flood of childhood memories. After a long hiatus of two decades, a circus has returned to Balurghat. Known as the “African Tarzan Circus,” the show began on the evening of April 25 at the old ground of Balurghat High School near AK Gopalan Colony. The event is scheduled to continue for nearly a month.

Recalling how he once watched the circus holding his father’s hand, Amit decided to relive those moments by attending the show with his 8-year-old daughter, Olivia, a third-grade student at a reputed English-medium school in Balurghat. Olivia, thrilled beyond measure, refused to leave her father’s lap throughout the show to ensure she had an unobstructed view from the front row.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Amit shared: “Hearing that the circus was coming to Balurghat made me feel nostalgic. It had been over 20 years since I last saw a circus. Although it used to be a winter event, seeing the circus in summer now feels just as exciting. Despite the absence of animal acts, performances like gymnastics, fire dance, cycling stunts, ring dances and thrilling motorbike stunts inside an iron cage left both me and my daughter amazed.”

The opening day saw an overwhelming response, with hundreds turning up to witness the spectacle. This time, however, the circus is entirely human-centric, complying with wildlife protection laws that prohibit the use of animals.

Molla Sadek Rahman (Happy), one of the joint managers of the circus, said: “The people of Balurghat have always been circus lovers. We last performed here in 1999. Though the ban on animal performances impacted popularity and made it challenging to find skilled artists, we have assembled a talented team. This year, for the first time, we have brought African performers as well.” The month-long show promises a variety of performances, including gymnastics, juggling, ring games, balancing acts, motorbike stunts and air rifle exhibitions. Every performance showcases the skill and bravery of the artists, making up for the absence of traditional animal attractions.

Sadek Rahman added: “We hold three shows daily. Although the absence of animals like lions, tigers, elephants and horses has diminished the grandeur, it is crucial to support the circus industry. We urge both state and Central governments to provide financial assistance to keep this cultural heritage alive. Our team consists of 55 members, including gymnasts from Africa.”

Another joint manager, Sajal Mukherjee, highlighted the presence of Assam’s beloved 2.5-foot-tall clown Anil, whose performances have been a major draw for the audience.