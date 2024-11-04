Circular train movement to be regulated

Kolkata: Circular Railway train movement will be regulated on November 7 (Thursday) and 8 (Friday) for ‘Ganga Bath’ and ‘Dandy’ during Chhath Puja. As a result, many local trains will be cancelled, diverted, or operate on truncated routes.

According to Eastern Railway officials, the decision to regulate train services was taken following a request from the state administration.

As a result, 4 pairs of local trains will be cancelled. Additionally, 7 pairs of local trains will terminate early at Kolkata station and another seven will originate from the same station. One train will be short terminated at Barasat station, while another will be diverted and short terminated at Sealdah (North) station, with one originating from Sealdah

(North) station. Two trains will terminate early at Ballygunge station and two will originate from there. Furthermore, two trains will be diverted via the Kankurgachhi Road Junction-Ballygunge route to Majherhat and one local train will run via a diverted route from Majherhat.

Another train will run via a diverted route through Ballygunge, with two more diverted and terminating early at Ballygunge and two originating from there, running via Ballygunge Junction-Kankurgachi Road.