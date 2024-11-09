Circular Rly train movement to be regulated

Kolkata: Circular Railway train movement will be regulated for another three days, from November 11 to 13, to facilitate the immersion of Goddess Jagaddhatri idols. According to officials from Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division, the decision for temporary restrictions on train movement in the Circular Railway was made following a request from the state administration.

As a result, four pairs of local trains will be cancelled. Seven local trains will terminate early at Kolkata station between 7.41 am and 6.58 pm and seven will originate from the same station between 8.30 am and 8.47 pm. Additionally, one Bongaon-Majherhat local will be short-terminated at Barasat. Four pairs of locals will be diverted and short-terminated and short-originated from Sealdah North. Furthermore, four pairs of trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Ballygunge during these three days.