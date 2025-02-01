Circular Rly: Services will be regulated for 3 days

Kolkata: Circular Railway train services will be regulated for three days to facilitate the immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols, announced Eastern Railway (ER). The regulations will be in effect daily from 4 pm to 5 am, from February 3 to February 5. As part of the regulation, two Circular Railway local trains will be cancelled, while several others will have their routes shortened or diverted.

Three trains originating from Barasat, Duttapukur, and Barrackpore for Majherhat will be short-terminated at Kolkata Station. Additionally, three trains will be short-originated from Kolkata Station to destinations such as Habra, Barrackpore, and Barasat. Another pair of local trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Ballygunge Station. Several other trains will also be diverted. Notably, one pair of local trains between Naihati and Majherhat will be diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah (North) Station.