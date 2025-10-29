Circular Rly services to be regulated for 3 days for Jagadhatri idol immersion

Kolkata: Circular Railway services under Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will be regulated for three days—from October 31 to November 2—following a request from the state administration to ensure the smooth conduct of Jagadhatri idol immersion.

During this period, several local services will be short-terminated, diverted or cancelled. Two Circular Railway trains—a Sealdah–BBD Bag and a BBD Bag-Baruipur—will remain cancelled. Three EMU locals—Barasat–Majerhat, Duttapukur-Majerhat and Naihati-Ballygunge—will be short-terminated at Kolkata Station, while three others—Majerhat-Habra, Ballygunge-Barrackpore and Majerhat-Barasat—will originate from there.

A Naihati-Majerhat local will be diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah (North), while a corresponding Majerhat-Naihati service will originate from the same station. At Ballygunge Junction, a Lakshmikantapur-Majerhat local will be short-terminated, and a Majerhat–Ghutiari Sharif train will start from Ballygunge.

A Habra–Majerhat local will be diverted via the Kankurgachhi Road Junction–Ballygunge route, while Majerhat–Duttapukur and Majerhat–Ranaghat trains will also run on diverted routes. Similarly, a Barrackpore–Majerhat local will be short-terminated at Ballygunge, and a Majerhat–Duttapukur service will originate from there and run via the Ballygunge–Kankurgachhi Road route.

However, one Sealdah–Baruipur special will depart from Sealdah at 7:10 pm, following the route of the cancelled BBD Bag–Baruipur (30451) service from Ballygunge.

In a separate development, ER Howrah Division will operate a pair of EMU special trains between Bandel and Katwa on November 5 and 6. Mpost