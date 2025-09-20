Circular Rly Services to be Curtailed for Mahalaya

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will regulate Circular Railway services on Sunday, September 21, following a request from the civil administration in connection with Mahalaya Tarpan.

Officials said nine EMU locals will remain cancelled, while several others will be short-terminated, short-originated, or diverted. Seven trains will be short-terminated at Kolkata station, with another seven originating from there. One service will terminate at Barasat, two at Ballygunge, while two others will originate

from Ballygunge.

A local will be diverted to terminate at Sealdah (North), with another service originating from there. Two trains will run via the Kankurgachhi Road Junction–Ballygunge to Majherhat, while one will originate from Majherhat and follow the same diversion. Another service will also run on a diverted route via Ballygunge. In addition, two trains will terminate at Ballygunge on a diverted path, while two others will originate from Ballygunge and run via the Ballygunge Junction–Kankurgachhi Road route. To cater to evening demand, a Sealdah–Baruipur special will depart Sealdah at 7.10 pm, following the path of the 6.22 pm BBD Bagh–Baruipur local from Ballygunge.

Separately, a six-hour traffic block will be enforced on the Down CCR line at Dum Dum Junction station limit from 11 pm on September 20 to 5 am on September 21 for periodic track maintenance.