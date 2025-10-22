Circular Rly services curtailed for three days for Kali idol immersion

Kolkata: Circular Railway services under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) have come under regulation from Tuesday for three days to facilitate the immersion of Kali idols. The temporary restrictions, imposed at the request of the state government, will continue till Thursday, October 23.

During this period, train operations on several routes have been curtailed, with services being short-terminated, short-originated, diverted or cancelled. As part of the regulation, three EMU locals—Barasat-Majerhat, Duttapukur-Majerhat, and Naihati-Ballygunge—are being short-terminated at Kolkata Station. In turn, three services, including a Majerhat-Habra and two Majerhat-Barasat locals, are originating from Kolkata Station.

Additionally, a Naihati-Majerhat local has been diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah (North), while a Majerhat-Naihati service is originating from the same station. A Habra-Majerhat local is running on a diverted route via Kankurgachhi Road Junction and Ballygunge, and two other trains—Majerhat–Duttapukur and Majerhat–Ranaghat—are also being operated on diverted routes.

At Ballygunge Junction, one Lakshmikantapur–Majerhat local is being short-terminated, while a Majerhat–Ghutiari Sharif train is originating from the same station. A Barrackpore–Majerhat local has been diverted to terminate at Ballygunge, and another Majerhat–Duttapukur service is departing from there via the Ballygunge Junction–Kankurgachhi Road route.

Meanwhile, two Circular Railway EMU locals—one between Sealdah and BBD Bag, and another between BBD Bag and Baruipur—have been cancelled for all three days. To cater to commuter demand, a special Sealdah-Baruipur EMU is departing from Sealdah at 7:10 pm each evening.