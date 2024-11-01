Circular Rly movement restricted for 3 days

Kolkata: Following a request from the civil administration, the Eastern Railway (ER) has announced restrictions on the iconic Circular Railway’s (Chakra Rail) movement for three days, starting from November 2, Saturday, to facilitate the immersion of Kali idols. These restrictions will remain in place until November 4, resulting in several train cancellations, diversions and shortened routes.

According to ER authorities, nine local trains will remain cancelled. Seven trains will terminate early at Kolkata station and another seven will originate from the same station. One train will be short terminated at Barasat station, while another will be diverted and short terminated at Sealdah (North) station, with one originating from Sealdah (North) station. At Ballygunge station, two trains will terminate early and two will originate from there.

Additionally, two trains will be diverted via the Kankurgachhi Road Junction-Ballygunge route to Majherhat and one local train will run via a diverted route from Majherhat. Another train will run via a diverted route through Ballygunge with two more diverted and terminating early at Ballygunge and two originating from there, running via Ballygunge Junction-Kankurgachi Road.