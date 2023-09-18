Circular Railway train services to be regulated from Sept 19-24

Kolkata: Circular Railway train services will be regulated from September 19 to 24 to facilitate immersion of Vishwakarma idols.



The train services will be regulated from 4 pm to 7 am for the mentioned duration. Three EMU locals will be short terminated at Kolkata Station and three will short originate from Kolkata Station. Two pairs of Circular Railway EMU local will be diverted and short terminated or short originated from Sealdah (North) Station.

A pair will be short terminated and short originated from Ballygunge Station while a pair will be diverted via Kankurgachhi Road Junction to Ballygunge route and short terminated at Ballygunge Station.

A pair of the Circular Railway EMU local will be short terminated at and originate from Majerhat Station.

Meanwhile, according to Eastern Railway officials, unauthorised hawkers agitated at Hooghly flag station in Howrah-Bandel section of Howrah Division from 7:45 pm on September 16 due to which train movement in all three lines was stopped. The protest, which was withdrawn at 9:05 pm, affected the movement of four mail/express trains and nine EMU locals.