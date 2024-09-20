Circular Railway marks 40 yrs with special EMU train run & festivities

Kolkata: The Circular Rail (Chakra Rail) of the Sealdah Division has recently marked 40 years of passenger service, solidifying its role as a vital component of the Kolkata Metropolitan Railway system. This milestone underscores the Circular Rail’s enduring legacy, which spans over 170 years in Kolkata’s transportation history.

The idea of a Circular Railway in Kolkata was first proposed in the late 19th century. With the city’s expanding population and increasing urban sprawl, it became clear that a more efficient transportation system was needed to link the suburbs with the city centre.

The construction of the Circular Railway was proposed in the 1950s. The project was undertaken by Eastern Railway to make the Circular Railway line ready to serve the industrial area around Kolkata and to decongest the city’s main railway system. The operations on the Circular Railway network started in 1984.

Initially, the Circular Railway received a lukewarm response from commuters due to its single line, which was operated by diesel-hauled wooden rakes with limited services and an incomplete circular loop. Over time, the signalling system on the Circular Railway evolved from the Train Staff & Ticket System to a modern interlocking system with colour light signals.

Over the years, the Circular Railway track has seen significant improvements, including the full electrification of the network. This has enabled seamless operation of EMU locals, resulting in a substantial increase in passengers. Currently, more than 65,000 people use the Circular Railway daily, with 27 local trains servicing the Dum Dum Junction, Tala, Majerhat and Ballygunge route, and 13 trains covering the Dum Dum Junction, Bidhannagar Road, Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt, Park Circus and Ballygunge route, completing the entire Circular Railway loop through the central business district of Kolkata.

With a more than 200 per cent increase in passenger numbers over the past decade, the Circular Railway’s passenger service is celebrating 40 successful years. Eastern Railway is set to commemorate this milestone with a special EMU train run from Kolkata station on the morning of 21 September 2024.

This will be followed by a Swachh Bharat Cultural Fest and a photo exhibition at Prinsep Ghat station to mark the occasion. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration of this historic achievement.