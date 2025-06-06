Cinema returns to Dinabandhu Manch with upgraded tech

Siliguri: Cinema lovers in Siliguri have reason to celebrate as film screenings return to the historic Dinabandhu Manch with upgraded technology promising a multiplex-like viewing experience — at a fraction of the cost. The screenings will begin with a five-day Children’s Film Festival starting June 13, showcasing 10 films in Bengali, Hindi and English. The announcement was made on Friday by Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri and member of the Dinabandhu Manch Advisory Committee, during a Press conference held at Ramkinkar Hall on the Manch premises.

A 2K projector imported from Belgium, costing Rs 63 lakh, has been installed to ensure high-quality visuals. In addition, the Dolby sound system has been upgraded by an expert team from Kolkata, further enhancing the cinematic experience. “There are many people who love watching films with modern facilities, but the high cost of multiplexes makes it difficult for them. That is why we’ve installed a new projection and upgraded sound systems — to bring that experience within everyone’s reach,” Deb said. “We hope this initiative will revive the popularity of Dinabandhu Manch and bring back the housefull shows,” he added. Dinabandhu Manch, Siliguri’s oldest auditorium, was once a hub for cultural programmes and film festivals. However, over the years, its condition deteriorated and screenings ceased. After the TMC-led board took charge of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), efforts were made to restore the auditorium. A committee was formed and extensive renovations were carried out, including the installation of new screening technology. The cinema screenings will be held regularly, with ticket prices kept affordable — ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 70, similar to earlier rates. The upcoming Children’s Film Festival is being jointly organised by the SMC and the department of Information and Cultural Affairs, government of West Bengal. The festival aims to provide young viewers a mix of entertainment and learning, all in a modern cinematic environment.