CII welcomes four Labour Codes

Kolkata: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the Union government’s formal implementation of the Four Labour Codes, consolidating 29 existing laws into a simplified and modernised labour governance framework. The landmark reform aims to strengthen worker welfare, streamline compliance, enhance workplace safety and bring India’s labour regulations in line with global standards.

Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, CII Eastern Region and vice-chairman, RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, noted that the introduction of the Four Labour Codes marks a pivotal advancement in widening social security and improving the dignity of labour across sectors.

He emphasised that simplified processes and inclusive benefits will support millions of workers and create a more predictable environment for businesses, reinforcing CII’s long-standing advocacy for such reforms.

Mehul Mohanka, Deputy Chairman, CII Eastern Region and Managing Director & Group CEO, Tega Industries, highlighted that this reform strengthens India’s readiness for a future-oriented labour landscape. He underlined that universal social security,

gender-neutral opportunities, formal appointment systems, fair wage frameworks and stronger safety norms will empower the workforce while helping industries grow responsibly and efficiently.

CII reiterated its commitment to supporting the government and all stakeholders in ensuring smooth adoption and effective implementation of the Four Labour Codes, promoting a labour ecosystem that is both worker-centric and business-friendly.