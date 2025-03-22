CII Summit celebrates centenary of Ritwik Ghatak, Salil Chowdhury & Tapan Sinha

Kolkata: In an address at the CII Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit in Kolkata on Saturday, Governor CV Ananda Bose underscored the Centre’s commitment to human capital development. He spoke about the contributions of iconic film figures from Bengal, including Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak. The Summit, themed ‘Culturally Rooted, Creatively Global’, brings together the brightest minds in cinema, television, streaming and digital media to chart the next phase of the creative economy in East and North-East India. The summit also celebrated 100 years of cinematic brilliance of five legendary pioneers whose work shaped the landscape of Indian cinema—Ritwik Ghatak, Salil Chowdhury, Tapan Sinha, Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashwat Goenka, vice-chair of RPSG Group and chair of the CII Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit 2025, highlighted the sector’s recent growth of 10-12 per cent CAGR, asserting that the creative economy is a crucial pillar of economic growth, facilitating employment generation and attracting investment. “The future belongs to our young visionaries—the entrepreneurs and startups who will redefine creativity and innovation. By fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, we pave the way for groundbreaking ideas and transformative growth,” Goenka said. At the summit, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta and Goutam Ghose were also present.