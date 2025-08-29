CII presents whitepaper on Emerging Tech to state Health department

Kolkata: CII West Bengal State Council presented its whitepaper on “Emerging Technologies Redefining Care” to the Bengal Health department, emphasising the importance of maintaining alternate non-technological pathways to ensure service continuity in all situations.

The paper underscores the transformative role of technology in healthcare and nursing, particularly in reducing repetitive tasks and documentation. This, in turn, allows healthcare professionals to devote more time to patient care and

clinical excellence.

Significantly, the study also highlights that the efficiencies gained through technology adoption should not come at the cost of human connection.

It recommends that the time saved be redirected towards meaningful patient interaction, recognizing that compassion and personal care remain critical during periods of illness and vulnerability.

The whitepaper is part of CII’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in West Bengal by promoting innovative practices, encouraging technology adoption, and supporting policy frameworks that ensure patient-centric healthcare delivery.

The whitepaper was handed over during a meeting with Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary of the state Health & Family Welfare department and Moumita Godara, Secretary of the same department.

It was formally handed over by Debashis Dutta, Chairman, CII West Bengal State Council & Director, BGS Group, Rupak Barua, Vice Chairman, CII West Bengal State Council and Ayanabh Debgupta, Co-Chairman, CII West Bengal Healthcare Taskforce .