CII North Bengal hosts ‘Biniyog Mantra’ 2025

Siliguri: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) North Bengal successfully hosted Biniyog Mantra 2025 – The Financial Markets Conclave at Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri. With the theme “Wealth & Wisdom: Investing Smart, Taxing Right”, the event brought together financial experts, investors and business leaders for an evening of profound insights.

The conclave commenced with an Inaugural Address by Pradeep Singhal, Chairman, CII North Bengal Zonal Council, followed by an opening address by Sarabjit Singh Hora, Chair, Banking & Finance Panel, who set the stage for the discussions.

A lamp-lighting ceremony marked the official inauguration, symbolising the pursuit of financial knowledge.

The highlight of the evening was the session “The Investment Playbook – Strategies for 2025 & Beyond”, led by Sidhharth Bhattacharyya, Associate Director & Country Head, Business Development & Internal Sales, Franklin Templeton India.

He delved into emerging market trends, risk management strategies and wealth creation techniques, offering valuable guidance to seasoned investors and newcomers alike.

With financial landscapes shifting rapidly, his insights on global market movements, asset allocation and long-term financial planning resonated deeply with the audience.