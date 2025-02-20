CII North Bengal Annual General Meeting 2025 charts new path for industrial growth

Siliguri: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) North Bengal Zonal Council hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, bringing together key industry leaders, policymakers and business representatives to deliberate on economic developments, policy advancements and the future industrial trajectory of the region.

The meeting marked a leadership transition, with Pradeep Singhal assuming the role of Chairman of CII North Bengal Zonal Council, while Satish Mitruka took over as vice-chairman. In their addresses, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackling industrial challenges, enhancing infrastructure, strengthening trade and investment opportunities and simplifying business regulations in North Bengal.

Reflecting on the past year’s achievements, outgoing Chairman Narendra C. Garg underscored CII’s contributions in resolving industrial policy hurdles, boosting MSME growth, facilitating investment summits and improving market access for local businesses. Under his leadership, the council played a significant role in advocating for single-window clearance systems, addressing land conversion bottlenecks (LUCC), pushing for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport and bolstering trade connectivity with neighbouring nations.

The discussions during the Annual Meeting centered on financial accessibility for MSMEs, strategies for investment promotion, export facilitation and environmental sustainability in industrial expansion.

A key highlight of the event was the review of investment commitments worth Rs 2,512 crore at the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave 2024. Additionally, deliberations on enhancing cross-border trade with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh gained momentum.

“The council aims to drive economic growth, industrial expansion and policy reforms in the region, ensuring a business-friendly environment and sustainable development for the coming year,” said Pradeep Singhal.