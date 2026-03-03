CII conference: Sourav Ganguly backs teamwork in business

Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and former Captain of India men’s national cricket team, drew parallels between sports and enterprise, saying that both are ultimately about the team.

“The people you work with are the most important part of any journey. The best investment, beyond assets, is in people and the employees who help an institution grow. Always believe in yourself and your ability to deliver in life. Life is about taking risks, and no work is ever small. Life is a continuous cycle of success and failure, and one must never be perturbed by setbacks.” Ganguly said at the CII West Bengal Annual Meeting & Conference held in Kolkata on Monday.

“We are building a data centre worth Rs 2,000 crore in the Bengal Silicon Valley, which will house AI infrastructure and significantly contribute to West Bengal’s economy,” said Prasoon Mukherjee, chairman, Universal Success Enterprises Pvt Ltd and chairman, Singapore Business Federation, India Business Committee.

The CII West Bengal Annual Meeting & Conference, themed ‘West Bengal: Poised to Lead – Riding the Next Growth Wave’, brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on the state’s emerging growth drivers.

Discussions focused on strengthening entrepreneurship, boosting the rolling stock ecosystem, and accelerating infrastructure development. The deliberations underlined West Bengal’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and strong industrial base as critical enablers for becoming a leading growth engine in the coming decade.