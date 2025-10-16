CII announces 24th Brand Conclave

Kolkata: Renowned international brand strategist and author Erich Joachimsthaler will visit Kolkata to lead the 24th edition of CII Brand Conclave 2025, India’s premier brand management workshop. The announcement was made at a Press meet held in Kolkata by CII on Thursday.

The official launch of “Brand Collector”, a pioneering platform created to celebrate and strengthen brand excellence, was also made. The initiative aims to build a vibrant community of brand leaders, fostering collaboration and thought leadership across industries.

Animesh Roy, co-chairman, CII Marketing & Brand Task Force, Eastern Region & Chief Services & Solutions, Tata Steel Ltd, announced that this year’s Brand Conclave will feature a towering figure in the world of branding—Erich Joachimsthaler, CEO of VIVALDI, a world-renowned strategist, innovation expert and acclaimed author.

Joachimsthaler’s presence marks a new chapter for the conclave, one that explores the reinvention of businesses in an AI-powered world.

CII Brand Conclave, now in its 24th year, has become a landmark platform that brings together more than 400 top delegates from across India each year, including marketing leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators.