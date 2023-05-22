CID to take over probe, state child rights’ body visits blast site

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is taking over the investigation of Budge Budge cracker factory blast incident.



Police suspect that the fire broke out inside the room of worship where the firecrackers were stored from incense sticks.

On Monday, a CID team reached the blast site and started a probe. Also, a team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples from the house.

Sources informed that CID officials questioned a few local people during their visit to Chingripota in Budge Budge. During the probe, the CID and local police found that the owner of the house had stored the crackers inside the room designated for worshipping.

On Sunday evening, during puja, incense sticks were burning inside the room when somehow it touched the crackers and an explosion took place. Three persons, including a minor, died in the incident.

One person has been arrested so far in connection with the blast case.

When the media started reaching the spot, a section of local people who are involved in the illegal cracker manufacturing obstructed the reporters and camera persons.

Due to the explosion a portion of the house was damaged. Since Sunday night police cordoned off the area to ensure that the evidence is not tampered with.

Meanwhile, on Monday a team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) led by the chairperson Sudeshna Roy visited the spot.

Roy said that a 13-year-old child had survived as he was not present there when the incident had taken place.

The Commission, while calling it an unfortunate incident, said that they are keeping a check on the child. The child is staying with his uncle.