CID to appoint 9 cyber forensic experts on various subjects

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will appoint nine cyber forensic experts on different subjects in order to deal with the increasing number of cyber crime cases.



At present, no experts are there in specialised forensic wings in the CID to deal with the cyber crime cases.

According to sources, experiencing the difficulties during the investigation of cyber crime cases, CID officials felt that some forensic experts in specialised fields are needed as it will help the cops to extract information and evidence from several computer parts and peripherals.

Over the issue, planning was going on for past couple of months.

Finally on May 2, CID published an advertisement for appointing nine experts in six specialised wing under the Cyber Crime department on contractual basis.

In the advertisement, it has been mentioned that two experts will be appointed in each of the three specialised wing which are mobile forensic, cloud forensic and disk forensic.

One expert will be appointed in each of the three other specialised wing which are network forensic, malware forensic and crypto analyst.

For every post, candidates are needed to have experience between one to three years.

The monthly remuneration for each post is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The details of essential qualification for the posts are mentioned in the advertisement which can be found in the CID website under the ‘notice’ section.

Sources claimed that in many cases, cops seize the hard disks, smartphones and other gadgets which need to be checked without tampering any evidence.

As the CID has no such experts at present, it becomes difficult to gather evidence and clues which will help police to solve the cases.