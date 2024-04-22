CID takes over probe of cases

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe of the cases registered at the Beldanga and Shaktipur police stations regarding the incidents of violence that took place in Beldanga and Shaktipur of Murshidabad district.



A total of 13 cases were registered at these two police stations which will be investigated by the CID separately. According to sources, a team of CID reached Murshidabad on Sunday to take charge of the cases.

On the day of Ram Navami, several incidents of violence took place in Beldanga and Shaktipur. Before Ram Navami, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apprehended that law and order situation may get deteriorated.

After the incidents of violence, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had removed the Officers in Charge (OC) of Beldanga and Shaktipur police stations. The ECI also directed the state to file a chargesheet against the OCs. On Saturday, ECI appointed Biswajit Haldar as OC of Shaktipur Police Station and Shamner Ali as the OC of Beldanga Police Station.