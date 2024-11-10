CID secures conviction in 7-yr-old human trafficking case

Kolkata: After seven years, the state CID has secured a conviction in an interstate human trafficking case involving a minor who was trafficked from Haldia in East Midnapore to Agra.

The 16-year-old was lured with a false promise of marriage in October 2017, taken via Delhi, and sold into a brothel.

The Haldia Court has convicted six accused persons and has awarded life imprisonment to one of them after a lengthy custodial trial. One of the accused persons has been acquitted.

According to CID sources, Shahjamal Molla has been awarded life imprisonment while Shalu Singh has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Four others who have been convicted of 12 years of rigorous imprisonment are Praveen Kumar alias Rinku, Manisha, Mary and Shehnaz Begum alias Indu.

The court has granted Rs 3 lakh as compensation for the victim.