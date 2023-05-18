CID nabs 3; TMC blames Centre for deaths of 100 days job card holders

Kolkata: Following the death of nine people in the Egra illegal factory blast incident with two of the deceased being former job card holders of the 100 days work scheme, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held the BJP-led Central government responsible for the deaths since the latter is allegedly withholding the funds that could have been used to pay wages of these workers, thus preventing them from risking their lives for a livelihood.



The state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) nabbed three persons in the case, including prime accused Bhanu Bag, from Odisha.

Two of the deceased in the blast — Ambika Maiti and Madhabi Bag — were workers under the 100 days rural job scheme but due to lack of work, risked their lives working at the illegal firecracker factory.

Ambika Maiti is learnt to have joined the illegal firecracker factory in April to sustain her family which includes supporting the education of her daughters.

According to locals, she was forced to join it after work under the 100 days job scheme stopped in that area. The other deceased, Madhabi Bag, is learnt to have joined the factory in November for similar reasons. Bengal has around 1.4 crore job card holders.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Shashi Panja said BJP is responsible for their deaths. “These deaths were the result of the Centre withholding funds for the rural work which forced the labourers to work at such an illegal factory. Despite repeated requests, the Centre has been continuing to hold on to the funds to exact revenge for their defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections,” she said.

Panja highlighted how repeatedly the state government has been appealing to the Centre for funds and its MPs had even visited Delhi to request the Union Panchayat minister and yet the Centre decided to continue the deprivation.

Commenting on the same, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said these lives could have been saved had the funds been disbursed which could have been used to pay wages of these workers who went out to search for alternate livelihood in desperation.

“We are continuously asking the Centre to disburse the funds. If required, we can send a list of the job card holders who have not received their wages” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Bhanu is admitted to a hospital in Cuttack in Odisha with burn injuries.

Police took his son Prithwiraj Bag and nephew Indrajit in custody. Sources said Bhanu suffered critical burn injuries from the blast. His son and nephew, with the help of a few others, took him to the Odisha hospital.

The CID traced Bhanu’s last location in Odisha and contacted Odisha Police for help. A team from the CID and another team from the East Midnapore district police force went to the neighbouring state.

Police personnel have been posted at the hospital to keep a vigil on Bhanu. He will be taken into custody once the treating doctor discharges him. Prithwiraj and Indrajit are being brought to Egra.