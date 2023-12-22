CID denies allegations by Justice Amrita Sinha’s husband

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has denied the allegations that were made by Protap Chandra Dey, the husband of Justice Amrita Sinha.



According to sources, Protap had reportedly sent a petition to the president of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court Bar Association alleging harassment by the CID officials when he appeared at the Bhabani Bhaban based on the summons.

The CID on Thursday through a written statement claimed that Protap was treated well and was offered tea and water. During questioning, Protap was given breaks to attend nature’s call and even to have smoke. The CID claimed that the questioning sessions have been audio and video recorded as per the law. Also Protap’s movement has been recorded either in video recording or in the CCTV footage except for the bathroom where CCTV cameras are

not installed.