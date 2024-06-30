CID brings ‘wanted’ gangster to Bengal from Bihar

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has brought the gangster Subodh Singh from Beur Jail in Bihar to Bengal on the basis of a production warrant.

Singh was produced at the special court in Asansol and remanded to judicial custody for one day. He will be produced before a regular court on Monday again.

Singh used to run his crime empire from the Beur jail in Bihar. In several states across the country, multiple cases of murder, extortion, threat and other criminal activities were registered. In Bengal, Singh is allegedly involved in several cases such as Manish Shukla murder case of Titagarh, jewellery store robbery of Asansol and a recent case of extorting an automobile businessman.

Earlier, during the investigation of the Manish Shukla murder case, Singh’s name cropped up. Despite having a production warrant, CID reportedly failed to bring him to Bengal. In the past few months, robbery at several jewellery stores took place, including one in Asansol where a policeman coincidentally was present at the spot and got involved in a bullet exchange with a group of robbers while they were fleeing a crime scene.

During the probe, several other robbers were arrested and cops came to know that the gang operates under Singh who instructs from Beur jail. Recently, an automobile businessman of Khardah was attacked and shot at by a group of miscreants.