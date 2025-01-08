CID arrests married couple in child trafficking case

Kolkata: Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a married couple in connection with the ongoing investigation of a child trafficking case.

The couple, residents of Nagerbazar area, had allegedly bought a child from one of the racket members months ago for Rs 6 lakh. Sources said, on November 10, CID busted a child trafficking racket and arrested two persons, including a woman from outside of Shalimar Railway Station. Police had also rescued a two-day-old girl child who was brought from Bihar for selling.

Police had made several arrests, including a woman, identified as Jyotsna, during the past few months. After interrogating her, cops learnt that another couple from Nagerbazar bought a three-month child from them. A man identified as Bishal acted as a middleman between the couple and the woman. On Monday, cops arrested the couple and rescued the child. While the child was sent to a home the arrested couple were remanded to judicial custody after they were produced at the concerned court. Police are searching for Bishal and another woman who is said to be his associate.

Cops learnt that racketeers used to buy children from different places in Patna and Gaya in Bihar and sell them in Kolkata. Several nursing homes and IVF centres were also allegedly involved in this illegal trade. While probing, police learnt that several newborns were sold in Delhi and Hyderabad.