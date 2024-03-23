CID arrests former regional chairman of SSC

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested former regional chairman of the School Service Commission (SSC) Sheikh Sirajuddin on Thursday night for allegedly getting his wife a school teacher’s job based on a rejected panel during 2019.



He was produced at the concerned court on Friday and remanded to police custody for five days. Sources said Sirajuddin, the principal of Saldiha College in Bankura, was the chairman of SSC in the Northern and Western region for about seven years.

It was alleged that taking advantage of his post, he appointed his wife Jasmin Khatun as a school teacher in 2019 on the basis of the rejected panel.

On February 21, CID arrested Khatun. Sirajuddin, apprehending arrest, was trying to get an anticipatory bail.

When his bail petition was rejected, Sirajuddin reportedly absconded. He is being interrogated to find out who else were involved in the malpractice and if any other people were appointed illegally.