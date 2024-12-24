Christmas & New Year: Malda gears up for 3 grand carnivals

Malda: Malda is gearing up for an extravaganza with three grand carnivals planned to mark Christmas and New Year.

Preparations are in full swing under the initiatives of both English Bazar and Old Malda municipalities.

Two carnivals are being organised in the English Bazar Municipality area. One will be held at the grounds adjacent to Vivekananda Yuva Abas, while the second, organised by councillor Dulal Sarkar, will take place at Bhavani More. Old Malda Municipality has also planned a separate three-day carnival from December 30 to January 1 at the Tantipara Grounds. The city is abuzz with activities as colorful decorations and light arrangements are transforming the streets.

Large gateways are being constructed and Christmas trees of various colours are being installed along the roads.

Special stages and food courts are being set up, with selfie zones for visitors to capture memories.

To ensure wider participation, giant screens will broadcast live performances at strategic locations, including two within the main carnival grounds, one at Town Hall, and another at Foara More.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “This year’s carnival promises to be more vibrant and inclusive, featuring performances by both local and international artists. Highlights include performances by Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Irfan, Fossils band, Antara Mitra, Rafa Yasmin, and others. The grand finale will showcase popular Bollywood singers Palak and Palash Muchhal.”

Councilor Dulal Sarkar expressed gratitude for the support from local residents in organizing the event. He assured that this year’s celebration will be a visual treat, with the area decked up with dazzling lights and decorations.

The eight-day carnival is expected to attract locals and tourists alike making it a memorable start to 2025.