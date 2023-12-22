Christmas: Metro tightens security

Kolkata: Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed at all entry and exit gates at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan and Dum Dum Metro stations on December 25.



Extra deployment of personnel will be arranged at these stations in order to manage anticipated huge rush as well as ensure hassle-free journey of passengers on Christmas. Adequate lady RPF officers and staff will be deployed at Park Street Station to ensure safety and security of women and children.

One special team consisting of a Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-Inspector and four staff, including two women staff will be present at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations.

Last year, 75,826 footfalls were recorded at Esplanade, 68,042 at Park Street and 50,193 at Maidan on Chrisrtmas. Keeping in mind the rush, an adequate number of tokens and smart cards will be available at all ticket counters of these stations.

A total of 194 Metro services will be plied instead of 288 services on December 25. The service will start from 8:55 am and the last service will be available at 11:10 pm from Kavi Subhash and 10:58 pm from Dum Dum. During peak hours in the evening, Metro services will be available at an 8-minute interval in this corridor.

Meanwhile, 90 services instead of 106 services will be plied on the Green Line. First service in this line will start from 6:55 am from Sealdah and 7 am from Salt Lake Sector V while the last service will be at 9:35 pm from Sealdah and 9:40 pm from Salt Lake Sector V. Services will be available at an interval

of 20 minutes.